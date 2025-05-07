Campaign Image

Support a mother with cancer going through chemo

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $450

Campaign created by Carmen Santiago

Campaign funds will be received by Hasna Thornton

I am raising money for emergency medical purposes. My mom was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma again and need surgery. She will have a double mastectomy and need the proper items ,medical equipment and help after. God has brought her through this 3yrs prior only needing a lumpectomy now things have changed. We gave it to God so I know he will bless us ,the doctors and everyone involved with her treatments. Prayers are welcomed as well. Matthew 18:20 states "For where two or three gather in my name,there am I with them. James 5:16 "confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed". Surgery is July 16,2025 I want to be able to get her the mastectomy drains, bras, body pillows and other items needed since I can't afford the adjustable bed. She won't be able to lie flat so it's much needed. It's a shame insurance don't cover the things needed but I trust God will provide for her. Thank you to everyone who is helping support my mom. Even if it's only a prayer or $1 it's much appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Aunt Sonya
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending heartfelt prayers to Hasna for a successful surgery, May God guide the surgical teams gifted hands. Sonya Hicks & Family 🙏🏽💞🫶🏽

Bonnie and Robert
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you

Jenn
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You are an amazing warrior!

Sisterrrrrr
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Maribel Brickhouse
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashantay Maynard
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

I love you cuz . I’ll try to donate more , and I’ll share with so folks, you going to get they this.

SisterLove
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

Cheers to the healing journey. #BetterTogether ❤️❤️❤️💪

John McEvoy
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

