Support a mother with cancer going through chemo

I am raising money for emergency medical purposes. My mom was diagnosed with invasive ductile carcinoma again and need surgery. She will have a double mastectomy and need the proper items ,medical equipment and help after. God has brought her through this 3yrs prior only needing a lumpectomy now things have changed. We gave it to God so I know he will bless us ,the doctors and everyone involved with her treatments. Prayers are welcomed as well. Matthew 18:20 states "For where two or three gather in my name,there am I with them. James 5:16 "confess your sins to one another and pray for one another, that you may be healed". Surgery is July 16,2025 I want to be able to get her the mastectomy drains, bras, body pillows and other items needed since I can't afford the adjustable bed. She won't be able to lie flat so it's much needed. It's a shame insurance don't cover the things needed but I trust God will provide for her. Thank you to everyone who is helping support my mom. Even if it's only a prayer or $1 it's much appreciated.