A Gift of Peace and Well Being

Help Me & Heal After the Loss of My Mother

Hello everyone,





My name is DaNen and I’m reaching out during one of the most painful times in my life. I recently lost my mother, and the emotional weight of her passing is something I’m still struggling to comprehend.

My mother lived in Florida, and I’m based in Arizona. Over the past few weeks, I’ve had to travel to Florida to start the process of saying goodbye, starting her funeral arrangements, and transporting her back to our home state of Ohio. These unexpected travel expenses, combined with the need to take unpaid time off from work to grieve and begin to process this loss, have placed a heavy financial burden on me.

I’m humbly and graciously asking for help from my community — friends, family, and kind strangers — to help cover these costs. Donations will go toward:



• Travel expenses that have taken place between Ohio and Florida

• Time off from work to grieve and heal free from anxiety and stress

• Basic living expenses during this difficult period

I know times are hard for many, and any amount — no matter how small — means more than I can say. If you aren’t in a position to donate, please consider sharing this with others who might be able to help.







Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your love, support, and compassion.





With deep gratitude,

DaNen “Nickey” Williamson



