Campaign Image

Help Pepe Rebuild His Life

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $210

Campaign created by Frances Kraft

Campaign funds will be received by Frances Kraft

Help Pepe Rebuild His Life

Pepe Tachiquin, a kind-hearted man who would give the shirt off his back to help others, has lost everything in a house fire. His home, his belongings, and all his memories were destroyed in the blaze. Despite his pride, he is reaching out for help to rebuild his life. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping Pepe get back on his feet. Let's come together to support this generous soul in his time of need. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lydia Healy
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sorry to hear this. Love and Prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo