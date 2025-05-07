Car Repairs to Avoid Eviction

Hi there! I'm currently facing an unexpected financial crisis and I desperately need your help. As you can see from the title, I need to raise $600 to cover the cost of car repairs. Here's my story:

I recently purchased a car to improve my commute to work and to have access to better opportunities. However, just a few weeks after purchasing the car, I found out that I need a new alternator. Unfortunately, the cost of the repairs is beyond my budget, and I'm now facing eviction.

I've been working hard every day and doing side hustles to make ends meet, but it's not enough. I'm 737 miles away from my hometown with no financial support, and I'm struggling to make it through this difficult time.

I'm reaching out to you because I believe that with your help, I can avoid eviction and keep my car, which is the most useful tool I own. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go a long way in helping me get back on my feet.

I understand that not everyone may be able to help, but I'm grateful for any support you can provide. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider helping me in this time of need. Bless you!