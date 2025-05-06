Support Dean's Journey with Leukemia

Hi,





My name is Helen and I am making this on behalf of my bestfriend, Kiley, her husband, Dustin, and their 6 year old son, Dean. In November 2022, at just 4 years old, Dean was diagnosed with Leukemia. He had chemotherapy and after over a 2 year battle, he got to ring the bell on March 6th, 2025 because he beat Leukemia! In April 2025, his labs were good and he was able to get his port removed. He was so excited to be able to go on his Make-A-Wish trip that was coming up in May. However, this all came to a stop on May 1, 2025. He went to clinic and upon his results from his bloodwork, the Leukemia has returned. He is now starting over with chemotherapy and treatment. While he starts over with all of the treatments, his mom has to miss weeks of work while she stays with him at the hospital. His dad travels back and forth from home to the hospital, over a 3 hour round trip. Then his medications have started over and they have to cover the majority of the cost out of pocket. Once they get Dean back into remission, they are planning to do a bone marrow transplant. This also means that Dean will have to miss school. He loves school and cried about not being able to go back, when he found out he had cancer again









Kiley isn't one to ask for help, but if we all come together, we can help ease the burden of everyday life that doesn't stop adding up. If you are unable to donate, just please pray for Dean and his family. Thank you.