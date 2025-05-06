Keeping My Promise To Yaya

Yaya is a beautiful, soul full of life and energy...as of late the latter hasn't been the case. Nadya suffers with Sickle Cell disease. Despite agonizing pain, that she suffers more than any child ever should, she keeps a smile on her face and everyone around her in good spirits. She's the bravest person I know!! I wish I could trade places with her everyday!! We are in the process of receiving a bone marrow transplant for Yaya...however because I've already used up my vacation n PTO days I cannot miss any more days...All my vacation and PTO days were spent in emergency and hospital rooms...I made Yaya a promise that I would be with her the entire time during her surgery and her recovery!! Recovery will b a couple weeks or months in the hospital depending on Yaya...As I will eventually have to leave my job I will have no income for months..If any of you out there would find it in your hearts to donate we would greatly appreciate it!!...anything would help!! God Bless You!!