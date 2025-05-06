Campaign Image

New vehicle needed for family of 3

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $360

Campaign created by Brianna Fischer

Campaign funds will be received by Brianna Fischer

As a solo parent after the loss of my children's father in January, I am in need of a new vehicle to ensure the safety and well-being of my family. My current 2010 Edge has been breaking down frequently, and the repairs cost more than the car is worth. With your help, we can raise $10,000 for a down payment on a reliable and safe vehicle. Our rough start to 2025 has been challenging, and I would like to make this summer a time of healing and creating memories with my children. Your support will go towards providing a stable transportation for our family and enabling us to take day trips, visit family, and experience life without worrying about the car's reliability. Thank you for considering our campaign, and I hope you will join us in this journey towards a brighter future for my family. #newvehicle #familysupport #healing

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Rachel Olson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kayla Speer
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sean
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Jennifer Rodgers
$ 40.00 USD
2 months ago

