New vehicle needed for family of 3

As a solo parent after the loss of my children's father in January, I am in need of a new vehicle to ensure the safety and well-being of my family. My current 2010 Edge has been breaking down frequently, and the repairs cost more than the car is worth. With your help, we can raise $10,000 for a down payment on a reliable and safe vehicle. Our rough start to 2025 has been challenging, and I would like to make this summer a time of healing and creating memories with my children. Your support will go towards providing a stable transportation for our family and enabling us to take day trips, visit family, and experience life without worrying about the car's reliability. Thank you for considering our campaign, and I hope you will join us in this journey towards a brighter future for my family. #newvehicle #familysupport #healing