Jacob's Laos Mission Trip

Jacob, a senior Engineering student at the University of Kentucky, is embarking on his first mission trip to Laos! πŸŒπŸ‡±πŸ‡¦ Jacob is committed to spreading God's message of love and hope. πŸ’–πŸŒˆ With your help, he can make a meaningful impact in the lives of the Laotian people. πŸ’ͺπŸ½πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ

Jacob was inspired by the ELIC organization, which presented information about mission trips around the world. 🌍 He is eager to experience the beauty of Laos and share the Gospel with its people. πŸŒΏπŸ’• Your contribution will help cover the costs of Jacob's trip, including transportation, accommodation, and meals. πŸš—πŸ¨πŸ½οΈ

Join us in supporting Jacob on this life-changing journey! Your generosity will not only transform the lives of the Laotian people but also deepen Jacob's faith and commitment to serving others. πŸ’ͺπŸ½πŸ’• Let's make a difference together! πŸŒˆπŸ’–

Goal: $3500 πŸ’°

Category: Mission 🌐

Country: US πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ

Currency: USD πŸ’°

Thank you for your support! πŸ’•πŸ™