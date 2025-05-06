Campaign Image

Jacob's Laos Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Jennifer Henson

Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Henson

Jacob, a senior Engineering student at the University of Kentucky, is embarking on his first mission trip to Laos! 🌐🇱🇦 Jacob is committed to spreading God's message of love and hope. 💖🌈 With your help, he can make a meaningful impact in the lives of the Laotian people. 💪🏽🇺🇸

Jacob was inspired by the ELIC organization, which presented information about mission trips around the world. 🌍 He is eager to experience the beauty of Laos and share the Gospel with its people. 🌿💕 Your contribution will help cover the costs of Jacob's trip, including transportation, accommodation, and meals. 🚗🏨🍽️

Join us in supporting Jacob on this life-changing journey! Your generosity will not only transform the lives of the Laotian people but also deepen Jacob's faith and commitment to serving others. 💪🏽💕 Let's make a difference together! 🌈💖

Goal: $3500

Category: Mission 🌐

Country: US 🇺🇸

Currency: USD 💰

Thank you for your support! 💕🙏

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
26 minutes ago

