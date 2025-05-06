Kidney Transplant and Home Upgrades Fundraiser

Hi! My name is Ginger, and I've been on dialysis for 13 years due to a kidney disease. I currently do haemodialysis at home. I'm hoping to have a kidney transplant within the next year, but I have some unpaid medical bills that I need help covering. My husband also recently had a heart valve replaced, and he can no longer mow our 1.5-acre property with a push mower. We need a riding lawnmower to keep our property maintained. Since moving to Louisiana from Washington state a few years ago our electric bills have been extremely high due to an undersized AC unit and a 20-year-old furnace. The cost for replacing the AC unit and furnace is $12,000. On top of that, we found out last month that our septic tank is cracked and needs to be replaced ASAP, which will cost $7000. We're raising $20,000 to cover these expenses and create a more comfortable and sustainable home for my family. We belong to an amazing and giving church but there's only so much they can do to help.

I have spent a lot of time crunching numbers and trying to figure out how to fix things myself but I can't. Only God can. Ive been praying and I truly do trust that God will meet our needs.

Im unable to work due to being on dialysis plus other health issues. My husband Jeremy is a hard worker. He works 50 hours a week and comes home and helps around the house. He cooks dinner and hooks me up to the dialysis machine 4-5 nights a week. He deserves some of our current stresses to be eliminated.

Any contribution, big or small, will help us get closer to our goal and help reduce the overwhelming weight we are currently under.

Your prayers are also very much appreciated! Thank you for considering supporting us and being an answer to our prayers!