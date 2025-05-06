Family of 7 displaced because of house fire





As a caring and supportive community, we are coming together to help a single mother of 12 children who recently lost their home in a fire. On April 29th, 2025, this devoted parent and their six children who live at home were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. They are now in urgent need of a new home, essential items, and your kindness.

As a community, we have an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of this family. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help provide them with the basic necessities they need to survive and thrive. From a new home to clothing, shoes, and other essentials, every dollar counts.

Our goal is to raise $15,000 to support this family in their time of need. With your help, we can make sure they have a safe and secure place to call home, and the resources they need to get back on their feet.

Please join us in supporting this loving family of 12. Your generosity will bring hope and light to their lives, and remind them that they are not alone in their time of need. Together, we can make a real difference and help them rebuild their lives.

Thank you for considering supporting this family. Your contribution will be a beacon of hope and a reminder that we are all in this together. Let's come together to support this family and show them that they matter.

#HomelessFamily #SingleMother #FireDisaster #EmergencyFundraising #CommunitySupport #FamilyOf12 #NewHome #Essentials #BasicNeeds #Survival #Thrival