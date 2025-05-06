Mission to India

This September, I will be traveling to India alongside two amazing women I work with, on a mission to bring hope and healing and the word of God to children in need. We’ll be partnering with Sanctuary Home, a safe haven for children who have been orphaned or abandoned, to provide essential medical care and health education. Our goal is to not only treat illness, but also to empower these young lives with knowledge, love and tools for a healthier future. Being able to use our skills in such a direct and meaningful way is both humbling and deeply motivating.





In addition to our work at Sanctuary Home, we will be supporting a newly opened facility that provides refuge for girls rescued from human trafficking and the sex trade. These young survivors carry unimaginable trauma, and this new home offers them a fresh start—safety, education, and compassionate care. We’ll be there to provide basic healthcare services and support the development of long-term wellness programs. It’s an honor to stand beside these girls on their journey toward healing and restoration, and we’re asking for your help to make this work possible—whether through prayer, encouragement, or financial support.





We can’t do this alone. Your financial support will directly cover the travel expense to get to and from the facility, with any additional raised funds used for medical supplies or resources for the children at these facilities.





Every donation- big or small- will make an actual difference in the lives of these children who have faced hardships that we hope to never have.



