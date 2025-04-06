GG 2 Alvin Ailey

"I am estactic about this adventurous journey ahead. I'm blessed to say that I've been accepted into Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, which is one of the most prestigious dance schools in the country! My last two years of college, I want the opportunity to explore what God specifically designed for my life. I thank you for your continued support in preparing to live out my purpose. It truly takes a village to do just that! My goal is to gain knowledge from this diverse platform that will help catapult me to fulfill my dream! Thank you for investing in me!"







