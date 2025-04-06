GG 2 Alvin Ailey

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $195
Campaign funds will be received by Ge’Niya Lewter
"I am estactic about this adventurous journey ahead. I'm blessed to say that I've been accepted into Alvin Ailey Dance Theater, which is one of the most prestigious dance schools in the country! My last two years of college, I want the opportunity to explore what God specifically designed for my life. I thank you for your continued support in preparing to live out my purpose. It truly takes a village to do just that! My goal is to gain knowledge from this diverse platform that will help catapult me to fulfill my dream! Thank you for investing in me!"
…Praying that God will supply all of your needs… He started an amazing work in you and he will complete it! Thankful for an opportunity to support your gift. 🙏🏾❤️❤️💋
Wishing you the best and may God Bless you.
What a Blessing it is to see your growth. It’s a joy to support your journey. I definitely “OVERStand”! May God lead, guide and protect you on your dance journey!
"Thank you so much for being such a blessing to her and a journey!! Every thing you sow in will indeed Grow!!!! Glory to God!!!! " By Lakisha Lewter
Keep shooting towards your dreams.. The sky is the limit…
"Thank you so much for your contributions!!! " By Lakisha Lewter
