Healing after Loss

Raised:
USD $540
Campaign funds will be received by Taquanda Brown
On November 13, 2024, I lost my son, Thomas Free, after a devastating series of medical failures at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. What should have been care and healing became trauma, neglect, and injustice.
I have been living in survival mode ever since — mentally, emotionally, and financially drained — while trying to navigate grief, advocate for my son, and push for accountability. Fighting a healthcare system is daunting, and pursuing legal action has been even more complex and costly.
This campaign is not just about justice — it’s about healing. I’m asking for help to begin rebuilding my life:
• Mental health and grief support
• Help with bills and basic living expenses
• Funding for advocacy efforts in Thomas’s name
• Resources to tell his story and push for patient rights reform
Your donation will help fund:
• Legal and advocacy support
• Outreach and awareness events
• Public education through video, print, and social media
• Transportation and campaign materials
Every day is a battle to keep going without him, but I’m determined to turn my pain into purpose. Your support will help me find some peace, stability, and strength as I continue forward in my son’s honor.
Thank you for standing with my family.
www.just4thomasfree.info
#Justice4ThomasFree
Supporting justice for anthony
Sending love.
