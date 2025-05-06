Healing after Loss

On November 13, 2024, I lost my son, Thomas Free, after a devastating series of medical failures at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin. What should have been care and healing became trauma, neglect, and injustice.

I have been living in survival mode ever since — mentally, emotionally, and financially drained — while trying to navigate grief, advocate for my son, and push for accountability. Fighting a healthcare system is daunting, and pursuing legal action has been even more complex and costly.



This campaign is not just about justice — it’s about healing. I’m asking for help to begin rebuilding my life:



• Mental health and grief support

• Help with bills and basic living expenses

• Funding for advocacy efforts in Thomas’s name

• Resources to tell his story and push for patient rights reform

Your donation will help fund:



• Legal and advocacy support

• Outreach and awareness events

• Public education through video, print, and social media

• Transportation and campaign materials

Every day is a battle to keep going without him, but I’m determined to turn my pain into purpose. Your support will help me find some peace, stability, and strength as I continue forward in my son’s honor.



Thank you for standing with my family.



www.just4thomasfree.info



#Justice4ThomasFree