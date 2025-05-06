Adult Social Daycare Needed In Nassau County NY

Hi,

There are many families in South Nassau, Long Island who are caring for elderly parents or adult relatives with mobile disabilities. Many of these beloved seniors are facing daily isolation and loneliness when their caregivers leave for work. These elders deserve a vibrant and safe space where they can connect, engage, and thrive amongst others, even if it’s for a couple hours a day. That’s why my partner and I, experienced in the daycare and private security fields, are dedicated to launching * Garden of Wisdom: Adult Social Daycare* - a welcoming social daycare for South Nassau seniors that will provide a nurturing environment for social interaction, enriching activities, and caring emotional support.

To transform this vision into reality, we need to raise $60,000. We have committed 30% of our personal funds to this project. The donations, which will go directly into the business account and will be closely monitored, will be used to secure and furnish a safe and accessible commercial space, transportation, hire professional staff, provide nutritious meals and create a range of programs that will stimulate creativity and emotional well-being for each enrolled participant. Every dollar you contribute will bring us one step closer to creating a sanctuary where seniors and their families will not only feel valued but also feel empowered to lead fulfilling lives.

Your gift, no matter the size, will make an immediate and lasting impact on many lives. Please consider donating today and sharing our vision and mission with your family and friends, and with your local businesses. Together, we can build a community hub here in South Nassau Long Island that will honor and support the well-being of our local seniors, who had, at one point of their lives, helped raise us!!!

**Please donate now**

Thank you for your generosity and for helping us make a meaningful difference in the lives of our cherished community members.

With heartfelt gratitude