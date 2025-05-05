Campaign Image

New Beginnings for My Family

Elise Owens

Campaign funds will be received by Elise Owens

Hi there! My name is Elise, and I'm reaching out for help to start a new chapter in my life and provide a safe and secure future for my two beautiful children. As a stay-at-home mom, I never expected to find myself in a domestic violence situation, but unfortunately, that's where I am now. My children's father is not willing to support us financially, and as a result, I am struggling to make ends meet.

With your help, I can provide a stable home for my children and get back on my feet. My goal is to fix my car, which is currently not running, so I can get back to work and provide for my family. Your contribution will go directly towards rent and bills, and I would be forever grateful for any amount you can give.

As a single mother, I have had to be both Mom and Dad to my children, and it has not been easy. But with your support, I can give them the life they deserve. My children are my world, and I want to make sure they have everything they need to thrive.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity will go a long way in helping me create a better future for my family. Together, we can make a difference!

Lauren Howie
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

I'm so sorry you are going through this. I will be praying for you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
15 days ago

Take care ❤️

Anna Mandina
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Elise, I am so so so sorry you are going through this. Though my situation didn’t involve kids I was in a domestic situation myself and I wish that hell on no one. I am here if you ever need someone to talk to.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

I am so sorry to hear about all of this. I hope you get all of the support you need so you can quickly bounce back. I will be praying for you too! ❤️

