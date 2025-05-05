Perdue Family

Campaign Image

I’m a 31 year old mother of 3 wonderful children, I have experience a downfall in my health where I was diagnosed with stage 2 B cervical cancer on March 11 2025 . Single mother of 3 ages 11 , 9 , 4 still tryna balance the new normal and maintain a healthy lifestyle for me and my kids , working has been though due to treatment and every employer wanting me to apply after I’m done with treatment , but life expenses don’t stop with cancer. Yes my cancer has a name but I don’t want it to define my name .. I Nikee Perdue will beat and overcome this milestone.. any little thing can help and will be greatly appreciated thank you and God bless .

Recent Donations

Tonya
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

By His Stripes You Are Healed 🙏🏽 Keep Your Head Up !!! I Love You 💜

Ambrianna Parks
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you girl! 💕

Yasmine Martin
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your healing and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

🙏🏾🙏🏾

Breka
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

It’s your will to keep going for me! You got this! ❤️

Pug
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Brianna
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You got this girl!!!!🤞🏽💪🏽♥️

