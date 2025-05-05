Perdue Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $290
Campaign funds will be received by Nikee Perdue
I’m a 31 year old mother of 3 wonderful children, I have experience a downfall in my health where I was diagnosed with stage 2 B cervical cancer on March 11 2025 . Single mother of 3 ages 11 , 9 , 4 still tryna balance the new normal and maintain a healthy lifestyle for me and my kids , working has been though due to treatment and every employer wanting me to apply after I’m done with treatment , but life expenses don’t stop with cancer. Yes my cancer has a name but I don’t want it to define my name .. I Nikee Perdue will beat and overcome this milestone.. any little thing can help and will be greatly appreciated thank you and God bless .
By His Stripes You Are Healed 🙏🏽 Keep Your Head Up !!! I Love You 💜
Praying for you girl! 💕
Praying for your healing and your family
🙏🏾🙏🏾
It’s your will to keep going for me! You got this! ❤️
You got this girl!!!!🤞🏽💪🏽♥️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.