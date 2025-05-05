Surgery needed

Life saving procedure needed

After I had a heart attack in 2017 I began having Ventricular tachycardia episodes (see below for what this is). Because of this I was required to have a combination pacemaker/defibrillator device. The device is implanted in my chest and has wires that lead to my heart, and runs on a battery.

When I experience the irregular heart rhythm the device will first try to pace my heart back into a normal rhythm. This has been successful most of the time. If the device is unable to successfully pace the heart back into rhythm the device will then move to shocks (like what you see on medical shows). This did happen to me one time. It took 13 shocks to get my heart rate back to normal. While this was terrifying, this action saved my life, and in fact, this device has saved my life many times.

I found out on May 1st when I visited my doctor that in 4 months my device will need to be replaced because the battery will expire. I have no health insurance, and due to my health concerns I am unable to work, and have applied for disability (the claim is pending). I am asking for the public to help me get this life saving procedure. I am relying on the kindness of strangers, and I thank anyone that is moved to help me with this need.

What is Ventricular tachycardia

Ventricular tachycardia is a cardiovascular disorder in which fast heart rate occurs in the ventricles (lower chambers) of the heart, and may lead to coma and persistent vegetative state due to lack of blood and oxygen to the brain. Ventricular tachycardia may result in ventricular fibrillation and turn into cardiac arrest. Ventricular tachycardia can occur due to coronary heart disease, aortic stenosis, cardiomyopathy, electrolyte imbalance, or a heart attack