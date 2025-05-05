Campaign Image

Support sibling set adoption from HCJFS

Goal:

 USD $4,800

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Rashidah Sellers

Campaign funds will be received by Rashidah Sellers

Support sibling set adoption from HCJFS

Hi! I'm in the process of fostering to adopt a sibling set from Hamilton County Job and Family Services.

I earn $55,000 /year and was denied for daycare care vouchers for the boys ages 1 and 2 years old. 

I have depleted my savings and now I'm facing eviction.  I need $4800 to pay the landlord. 

Please , please help us.

Recent Donations
Show:
Uncle Mike
$ 200.00 USD
24 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Pray for us. We are a Christian family that attends Tree of Life Church on Sundays. We need all the prayer we can get P

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo