Support sibling set adoption from HCJFS

Goal:
USD $4,800
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Rashidah Sellers
Hi! I'm in the process of fostering to adopt a sibling set from Hamilton County Job and Family Services.
I earn $55,000 /year and was denied for daycare care vouchers for the boys ages 1 and 2 years old.
I have depleted my savings and now I'm facing eviction. I need $4800 to pay the landlord.
Please , please help us.
