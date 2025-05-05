Everything Broke All at Once

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $145
My wife and I just had the baby we had been praying for 8 years to be blessed with, we recently discovered that she has hearing issues that will require treatment and hearing aids. Our Septic System just went bad, and we have a sewage puddle in our backyard. My work truck needs a major repair, so I can at the very least be able to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table .
Love you guys 💋
