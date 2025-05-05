Campaign Image

Everything Broke All at Once

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Cameron Koehnke

Everything Broke All at Once

My wife and I just had the baby we had been praying for 8 years to be blessed with, we recently discovered that she has hearing issues that will require treatment and hearing aids. Our Septic System just went bad, and we have a sewage puddle in our backyard. My work truck needs a major repair, so I can at the very least be able to keep a roof over our heads and food on the table .

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Love you guys 💋

Nova Naquin
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

dean naquin
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo