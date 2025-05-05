New Beginnings outside of South Africa

Hello, my name is kevin , and I'm reaching out to you today because I desperately need your help. As a resident of South Africa, I have been struggling to provide for my family and give them the life they deserve. As a construction worker of 20 years, I have worked hard to build a better future for my loved ones, but despite my efforts, South Africa's current state of political and economic instability has made it impossible for me to achieve my goals. My wife and I have a special needs daughter who requires constant support and care, which is not readily available in our country. We have made the difficult decision to leave South Africa and start a new life in Europe or anywhere that is an option , where we can ensure a brighter future for our family. My goal is to raise 100000 dollars to put a down payment on a house or farm that will give us residency. This amount will cover the costs of the down payment, legal fees, and other expenses associated with the move.

With your help, we can make this dream a reality and start our lives.

Thank you for supporting us on our journey to a better life.

Thank you in advance .