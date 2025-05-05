Seifert family

My brother in law has a medical emergency that happened Tuesday 4/29/25. He has diverticulitis and has been in the hospital ever since. He is a small business owner and does contractor work mostly by himself. He is not able to fulfill his current contracts and will be taking a loss. He doesn't have medical insurance and will be responsible for a portion. At this time there isn't a path forward yet and we are looking at surgery in the near future. My sister is maintaining and has a lot on her plate.

Please help send some relief. This is a scary time and also very impactful financially.