Justice 4 The Innocent

An innocent man and father of two sat in the county jail for 6 years awaiting trial for a crime that he didn’t commit. Several eye witnesses came forward and gave investigators descriptions which Mr. Williams clearly did not fit. During his trial, the states forensic experts witness testified that the DNA that was found on the weapon did not belong to Mr. Williams. The DA and Mr. Williams court appointed lawyer withheld evidence from Mr. Williams that would have proved beyond reasonable doubt that it was impossible for Mr. William to have committed these crimes. As a result to that as well as ineffective counciling on Mr. Williams defense, he was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to 2 natural life sentences without the possibility of parole. Please help raise funds for Mr. Willam’s and his family, so that they can hire an appeal and trial attorney to set an innocent father of two free.



