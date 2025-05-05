Supporting the john family

Goal:
DOP RD$45,000
Raised:
DOP RD$12,500
Campaign funds will be received by Delvadory Youbain
John has been accepted to begin his studies, but we are facing financial difficulties that make it nearly impossible to cover the tuition, books, housing, and other necessary expenses.
John has always dreamed of becoming an engineer—someone who creates, builds, and solves real-world problems. With your help, he can take that next big step toward achieving his dream and making a lasting impact in the world.
Every donation, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to making this dream a reality. If you’re unable to give, we’d be incredibly grateful if you shared this page with others who might be able to help.
