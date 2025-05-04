Send Landon to Philmont Boy Scout Ranch

Goal:
USD $1,700
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Minor
I have a last minute, once in a lifetime opportunity to spend 2 weeks backpacking in New Mexico with a fellow Boy Scout troop, this June. Philmont Scout Ranch offers high adventures, hiking, camping and leadership development activities. One day, we will even travel from camp on a pack mule!
Please prayerfully consider supporting and helping me get to Philmont Ranch. Thank you!
For food, for Raiment, For Life, For Opportunity, For friendship and fellowship We thank thee O LORD
