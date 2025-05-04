Campaign Image

Send Landon to Philmont Boy Scout Ranch

Goal:

 USD $1,700

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Lauren Minor

Campaign funds will be received by Lauren Minor

Send Landon to Philmont Boy Scout Ranch

I have a last minute, once in a lifetime opportunity to spend 2 weeks backpacking in New Mexico with a fellow Boy Scout troop, this June.  Philmont Scout Ranch offers high adventures, hiking, camping and leadership development activities. One day, we will even travel from camp on a pack mule!

Please prayerfully consider supporting and helping me get to Philmont Ranch.  Thank you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Patrick Keeley
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

For food, for Raiment, For Life, For Opportunity, For friendship and fellowship We thank thee O LORD

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo