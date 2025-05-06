I totally do not understand Christians now a days

I watch the news and follow current events. I see a black kid who murdered a white kid. Teenageers at a high school event. Both families easily raised over half a million dollars.this for one teen killing another teen. Here I am, a grown man that has done good all his life. Suffered and survived multiple heart attacks. Forced to live in a camper. Now, my floor is falling thru and is in need of dier repair. I come to this platform in hopes of receiving help. No one has a dollar to help me. But a black child stabs a white child in the heart and both families get donated nearly a million dollars each. A white woman uses a racial slur against a black child and she gets donated three quarters of a million dollars. Does anyone find this insane or is it just me? I've worked my entire life, lost everything due to heart issues. I'm lucky to be alive. Spent my last dollar for a camper to live in because disabilities does not pay enough to live outside of a tent or a street corner. I'm doing my best to maintain a proper life. With some respect and dignity. But I need my floor replaced. I came on this site to ask for help. Something very hard for me to do and no one wants to pay me any attention. No one is willing to help a true, good man, in a time of need. I'm sorry this isn't a racial clash or something more exciting. Where are all my Christian brothers and sisters. I'm doing my absolute best and all I need is help to get my floor fixed in my camper. Not funding for a murder I committed, or sympathy for being called out as a racist. I simply have health issues and I am disabled. I'm trying to stop myself from being yet another bum on a street corner. That we see on the news everyday. I'm asking for Christian generosity, nothing more. Yet it seems people only donate to causes that I'm absolutely sure that Jesus would frown upon. Please prove me wrong. Show me that there are still some good, moral people out there.

I am a 56 year old man, 12 years ago my life was amazing. I had a beautiful home out in the country on the eastern shore of Maryland. I had a wife, 4 step daughters and a great job. I was a career welder / steel fabricator / iron worker. I was a Superintendent for my company and ran many jobs through out northern Virginia, Baltimore and Washington DC.

Came home from work one night, at a nice family dinner, watched a movie but then went to bed. 3:30am comes fast. I woke with chest pains not a half hour later. The worst thing I've ever felt in my life. My wife called 911. I was having a major heart attack at 44. Wow!! Paramedics came while I was still awake. Sweating profusely and vomiting non stop. My step daughter sat on the floor, I was now laying on, held my head in her lap. Trying so hard to be helpful. Everyone one else in total panick mode and my wife getting instructions from 911.

I died. I was dead for one hour and 5 minutes. The paramedics kept using CPR and pushing oxygen into my lungs while driving 10pmph toward the local hospital.

At the hospital they did everything they new to do, blood thinners, machines beating my chest, the list goes on and on. I had a 'widow maker' heart attack. I was declared dead.

My wife fought beyond belief to not accept this and demanded that they continue all efforts. To all of the nurses shock, the doctor relented and told her "five more minutes only". They went back to work. Amazingly, they felt a heart beet after more pumping and blood thinners and shocking. They were able to then take me to have the major artery to me heart cleared out, a Stent put in and clear the blockage. An absolute miracle but I was far from out of the woods. I had been dead for over an hour. Brain damage was near certain. On top of this over the next few days, while medically frozen and in a medically induced coma, I had two additional heart attacks. I died seven times over 3 days and my family had my last rites read to me a couple times by different Christian denominations. I've always been Christian, raised Catholic but in my later years have been been non-denominational. I follow the word of God thru the Bible.

I survived,and long story short, not much else of me did. I could never go back to work. Left with 12% heart function. Ended up on disability. Lost my home, vehicles and family. All due to poverty and everything that comes with poverty. Was giving a 5 year life expectancy but, thru the grace of God, twelve years later I'm still here and writing this.

Due to low disability incomes for people like me, in my situation, I figured since I can't increase my income I'll decrease my outflow. This sort of worked for a short while but with inflation and political changes I lost everything.

Eventually, I was divorced, broke on the verge of homelessness. Hopelessness. My Dad bought me a camper and I found a lot to put it. I was now alone, it was small but still way better than living in the streets as a homeless man. I do not have that in me. I've worked hard for everything in life but found myself, at this time having nothing and few options. My Dad saved me. I've been living in this camper for years now and I've found peace there. I live in the country in the cheapest area that I could find. No longer in my home state. Every day is still a struggle to pay my lot rent, bills, and to keep food available. It's hard and my health is not good at all. But I'm doing well, all things considered and I do not expect to meet Christ any time soon.

I had a leak in my camper that went unnoticed. It started rotting out the floor, among other things. By the time I noticed an issue it was far too late. The floor needs to be replaced as does the bathroom walls. A job that I am not able to do because of my health issues, nor can I afford to by the materials to even attempt to. My camper is becoming too dangerous to continue to live in. I'm about to become totally homeless and lose what little I have left. I no longer have anyone to turn to for help and so that is why I'm coming here. In hopes that the good people of the world and America may be willing to help me. To give God a chance to work a miracle in my life.

I'm hoping to raise enough money so I can buy a new, used, small camper that I can live out my days in. Please, I don't want to become homeless and sleeping on the streets. I'm not even healthy enough to live that lifestyle. It's not an easy life, I'm sure, and someone with heart issues I doubt can survive it for long. Please, anyone who has any ability to donate, your help and charity would literally be life changing and life saving to me. I've worked for everything my entire life. Took on four step daughters and a wife. Never begged or asked for hand out until now and I'm only doing it now because I completely ran out of options. Any donation will be greatly appreciated. If your not able to donate then please send prayers my way.

I've never done anything like this before. Not sure how it even works, but if possible and you want me to prove I'm not a fraud I'll happily prove this entire post with medical records and other forms of proof on everything stated. There are so many scams going on the world today it's hard to find honesty. This, every word, is honest and from the heart. I'd never be asking otherwise. I simply do not want to be homeless. Please consider. Thank you.