Major need for transportation

Hello! My name is Joy. I live in America, but my heart is deeply passionate for those in need here and around the world. Today, I want to introduce you to some friends of mine who have a remarkable ministry in Pakistan: Sister Jenes Raza and Pastor Arif Raza Gill, along with their two sons.

For years this dedicated family has been serving in rural areas of Pakistan, traveling long distances on a small motorbike to reach people trapped in poverty and debt slavery. They have been bringing the hope of Jesus to those in need. Now, however, with their growing family they have a desperate need for a van to continue this vital mission!

Despite their faithfulness, they have faced many challenges: recently they were in another accident on the motorbike in which Jenes broke her ankle. Also, due to threats and persecution, they are not always safe on the roads.

Many areas they long to visit are still untouched by the Word of God because their small motorbike is not capable of taking them there. Those precious people are also in desperate need of the hope and salvation found in Jesus Christ.

Jenes shares "...A van would enable us to reach these communities faster and safer. It would help us carry supplies and help rescue even more souls for Christ."

I recently located a comfortable, reliable van for this missionary team at a cost of $10,854. This amount is totally beyond their meager budget. If you are led to support them, becoming a monthly partner or helping with a donation toward the van would be an incredible way to encourage this family and further their mission in Pakistan.

Please visit their page to see the work and learn more about how you can be a part of this life-changing ministry: http//www.facebook.com/femp4christ

Let's join together and help bring lasting hope and change to a myriad of lives!