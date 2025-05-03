Donate to Erika battle against brain cancer

HELP ME FIGHT!





To everyone who knows me — you’ll know my passion for work, my infectious laugh and sense of humor, and incredible zest for life, and, above all, the love i gives so freely to my friends and family. You’ll also know that I am fiercely independent





I was been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma — an aggressive and currently considered incurable brain cancer.





To say this has come as a shock is an understatement. After suffering a few awful headaches, i was admitted to Watford Hospital, where a CT scan revealed a mass on my brain. An MRI confirmed the worst.I was then transferred to UCLH Queen Square, a specialist neurological hospital.





I urgently need your help.





Please donate whatever you can — every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference toward my treatments and living costs.





One highly promising clinic in Germany offers a treatment program that costs approximately $200,000 USD (£150,000 GBP). Have been trying to get access to the best possible care — but these treatments come at a high price.





My brother Nick has flown in from Los Angeles and moved into my home in Ohio so he can stay by my side through everything. Funding will also help keep Nick here to support me, accompany me to appointments, and advocate for my care.





I am so incredibly grateful for any support you can offer — whether that’s through donating, sharing this page, or simply keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.