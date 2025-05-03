Startup Paper for the Homeless Beaufort SC

Hi all,

Currently, there are 80+ homeless individuals in need of jobs, housing assistance, and potential addiction and mental health programs, as well as assistance enrolling in additional welfare programs in Beaufort, SC.

Beaufort, SC has two free local newspapers and this initiative is seeking to add a third, paid for paper, in order to promote an honest income and provide the homeless community with better dignity as they sell newspapers and use their new source of income to work with local government officials to receive the help they need to get off the street and receive other health and welfare services.

Your donation will help the newspaper initiative get started immediately instead of waiting two years to propose a penny tax in the next referendum.

Donations will be used to hire editors, designers, and contributors to the newspaper. They will also be used to maintain these positions and print the first editions until the initiative becomes self funded.

This donation goal is set at $10,000 for the explicit purpose of developing a newspaper for the homelessness program. After the initial costs of the newspaper initiative the remaining expenses will thenceforth become the soul responsibility of the non-profit program.





We are also seeking contributors, democrats and republicans, to write articles in this brand new newspaper, regardless of location.

Additional hire positions:

Political and non-political cartoonists

Artist to hand illuminate permanent newspaper design and format - this position is a one time position that will pay fairly, but there is no guarantee that your design will be selected if you decide to enter a submission

New contributor spaces will become available weekly for several other categories. A QR code will be provided for those who wish to contribute. Follow this donation thread to receive updates about the success and opportunities provided by the Beaufort, SC newspaper initiative.





Thank you kindly to all who donate. Let’s get to work!





