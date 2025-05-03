Shade for the dogs at the Tucumcari AS

I have been volunteering at the Tucumcari Animal Shelter for 8 months and we have made huge strides in improvements there thanks to the collaborative efforts of organizations and volunteers. I put this fundraiser together so we can purchase and install shade coverings for the 4 play yards we have at the Tucumcari, NM Animal Shelter. The resources in Tucumcari are few and as is often the case, the animal shelter division seems to be at the end of the priority list. We will be putting up proper, permanent shade structures as tarps and sun sails have been tried in the past but don't hold up due to the high winds that they often have. As many of you know it often gets to over 100 degrees in the summer in Tucumcari and at this time our play yards have no shade at all. This means we can't leave the dogs we are caring for out for any length of time as it's just too hot with no access to shade. The shade coverings we need we can help reduce kennel stress as the dogs will get more outside time in the fresh air as these are the only outside areas at the shelter. Any help is appreciated and no amount is too small!! Thanks to all in advance!!