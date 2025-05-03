Help with school

This campaign is not for myself, but for a family friend that has struggled for far too long financially on his own. 3 years, Justin lost both his parents in a car accident from a drunk driver. This tragedy occured in his 1st year in college. He first began living in the dorms afterwards and then soon had to move the following year due to lack of funds. He's worked 2 jobs while maintaining a full schedule at school as well. All of us have assisted Justin as much as we can without him asking for assistance financially. Therein lies the problem! LOL! He doesn't ask ANYONE for help and we've noticed that he's becoming more withdrawn and can barely focus due to the amount of hours and drive he continues to apply. As the new semester approaches, we all would like to assist him and ease the financial/psychological strain this has placed on our dear friend.

We know that there are many campaigns on many platforms asking strangers for love, support and, yes, money. We're just praying that there are some left that may find it in their hearts to care a little more.

Justin is MORE than a son, a friend and brother to those that know him. His kind heart, volunteer work and resilience inspires ALL he knows to better themselves and create a welcoming environment for all.