Keep Me Housed During Cancer Fight

Hello, my name is Valerie, and I am writing to ask for your help in an emergency situation. As a survivor of domestic violence, I have been fighting stage 2 Endometrial cancer and stage IIIB breast cancer since May 2024. Despite my determination and resilience, my body is struggling with the cancer medication, and I am unable to work full-time hours. My current lease is about to end, and I am at risk of becoming homeless with no resources to assist.

As I continue my fight against cancer, I need your help to secure a new home. The goal of this campaign is to raise $3000 to cover the costs of a new lease and other essential expenses. Your contribution will not only provide me with a safe and stable living environment but also give me the chance to focus on my health and well-being.

Unfortunately, I do not qualify for most programs available to help individuals in my situation, which is why I am reaching out to the kind and generous people in my community. Your support will make a significant difference in my life and help me to keep a roof over my head during this challenging time.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider supporting me. Your generosity will bring me one step closer to beating cancer and rebuilding my life. Please donate today to help me keep housed and continue my fight against cancer.