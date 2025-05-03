supporting murry christina

My name is Murry Christina, and I believe that education is the most powerful tool we can use to change the world. But for millions of children, this basic right is still out of reach.





I started this fundraiser because I’ve seen firsthand how education can break the cycle of poverty. In communities around the world—and even in our own backyards—there are bright, eager children who are denied the chance to learn simply because they lack access to resources like books, school supplies, trained teachers, or even a safe classroom.





Let me tell you about Amina, a 12-year-old girl from a small rural village. Every day, she would walk over 5 miles just to attend a school with barely enough desks and no electricity. But she showed up—every single day—because she dreams of becoming a doctor. All she needs is the opportunity.





This fundraiser is about giving children like Amina that opportunity. Every donation will go directly toward building classrooms, providing essential supplies, training educators, and offering scholarships to those who need it most. Education doesn't just change individual lives—it uplifts entire communities.





Your support can help us light that first spark of knowledge. It can be the difference between a future of poverty and a future of promise. Together, we can create a world where every child, no matter where they are born, has a chance to learn, grow, and thrive.





Join me in rewriting stories and unlocking potential—one child, one classroom, one future at a time.





Donate today, and be the reason a child gets to open a textbook, raise their hand in class, and dream without limits.