Help My Family Relocate From South Africa To USA

Good day friends.

I am a 46 yo white male Afrikaner in South Africa. I am happily married with 2 children. A wife of 42 yo, A son of 21 yo and a daughter of 15 yo. In lieu of the political climate in South Africa I have come to the realization that staying here is a threat to my family's future. https://x.com/i/status/1927618470922867110 The state of South Africa is rapidly deteriorating and it's exponential & compound. It is a failed state. This is a long shot but I have nothing here. We are poor but healthy and able to work hard. We are Christians and God fearing. We can not afford to relocate without some kind of intervention. I hope you can find it in your heart to help us make this dream come true. I need this for my wife and kids. God bless.