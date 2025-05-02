Help Roger defend his right to a legal defense!

On April 29th, Roger Gosson was arrested and charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the body of another homeless individual that had been found in a river months before. The only piece of actual evidence made known to the public at this point is the finding of a gun in an unsecured location where Roger was living.

Roger Gosson is my father. He has been homeless for at least the past 10 years. He was most recently taking shelter inside of the support of a bridge in Philadelphia. The same location was frequented by many other homeless and not homeless individuals. There was no locked door to stop anyone from entering the location. The fact that the gun was there does not mean that it was Roger's (it wasn't), nor does it mean that he committed the murder.

In fact, many people will tell you how my father helped them through hard times. He's fixed vehicles at no cost, provided food and resources even when his own needs were scarcely being met. He is not a perfect human being but he is also not violent. He never raised a hand to me throughout childhood. He kept my dog safe for me when I was facing eviction and couldn't keep him temporarily. He is a wonderful father and grandfather.

Too often, the poor find their rights trampled upon due to their inability to present a solid defense. I need to give my father the chance to defend himself against these charges but I am barely making ends meet and keeping the roof over my children's heads. Please help me gather the funds to hire a good criminal defense attorney. We have one in mind already and he's just waiting for the fees so he can get started.