Help Skuba Films Upgrade Camera Gear for Creative

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,860
Campaign funds will be received by James Baker
Hi, I’m James – founder of Skuba Films.
As a photographer and videographer who has worked with major hip-hop artists and been featured in magazines, I’m now working to take my creative business to the next level.
I’m raising funds to invest in upgraded camera gear that will allow me to produce higher-quality content, expand into commercial projects, and keep pushing creative boundaries. Your support will go directly toward purchasing essential equipment like a new camera body, lenses, stabilization gear, and audio tools.
Whether you can give $5 or just share the link, your help means the world. Thank you for supporting independent creators chasing their vision.
I was blowed away with the work you've done with the equipment you have I can't wait to see you at full potential take this and continue to grow.
I've always enjoyed your work I want you to take this money and move forward and do something positive with it God bless you
