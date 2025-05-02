Help a Mom in Recovery Move Home & Start Fresh





I’m currently living in Rochester, MN, and I’ve been in recovery for almost two years—coming up on July 10th. Recovery has been the hardest and most beautiful journey of my life. It's given me a second chance, and I’ve used it to focus on being the best mom I can be and building a future rooted in healing and purpose.





I’m currently enrolled in an online program to become a substance abuse counselor—because helping others who are walking the same path is my passion. I also have a solid job offer waiting for me in Saint Paul, MN, close to home, family, and a strong support network.





I’m only asking for help with moving costs and first + last month’s rent so I can secure a safe, stable place for me and my daughters as we make this transition. This will give me the time I need to get moved in, start working, and begin supporting us again on my own.





I’m not looking for a handout—just a little help to get over this final hurdle. Your support, whether it’s financial or simply sharing this campaign, means everything to us. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in our next chapter.

Hi everybody, It’s hard for me to ask for help but this is for my families future so I’m humbly reaching out with hope and determination—for myself and for my daughters.