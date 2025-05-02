Trying to Get Home & Start Fresh in NorCal

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Cowan
Hey, I’m Matt
I moved from Northern California to Colorado Springs hoping to reconnect with family after 20 years apart. I thought maybe we could rebuild—but the truth is, it’s become clear that this isn’t the right place for me. I’ve done what I can to stay positive, but I’m living in a tense, unstable environment that’s affecting my peace of mind and ability to grow.
I have a job interview Monday. My plan is to work, save up, and return to Willits, CA—a familiar place where I can breathe, think clearly, and start over with purpose. But I need some help to get there.
I’m not asking for a handout—just a hand up. Anything you give goes directly to:
Amtrak + bus fare: $180
Emergency motel nights: $120–$180
Food & basic essentials: $40+
Transportation & buffer for safety: $100
My goal is $500. Every bit counts—even a share means a lot.
Life doesn’t always go the way we hope, but I believe this tough chapter is just that: a chapter. I’m ready to move forward, and your support could make all the difference.
Thank you for reading this. It means more than you know.
🎶 Country roads take me home 🎶
