Trying to Get Home & Start Fresh in NorCal

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Matthew Cowan

Campaign funds will be received by Matthew Cowan

Hey, I’m Matt


I moved from Northern California to Colorado Springs hoping to reconnect with family after 20 years apart. I thought maybe we could rebuild—but the truth is, it’s become clear that this isn’t the right place for me. I’ve done what I can to stay positive, but I’m living in a tense, unstable environment that’s affecting my peace of mind and ability to grow.


I have a job interview Monday. My plan is to work, save up, and return to Willits, CA—a familiar place where I can breathe, think clearly, and start over with purpose. But I need some help to get there.


I’m not asking for a handout—just a hand up. Anything you give goes directly to:


Amtrak + bus fare: $180


Emergency motel nights: $120–$180


Food & basic essentials: $40+


Transportation & buffer for safety: $100



My goal is $500. Every bit counts—even a share means a lot.


Life doesn’t always go the way we hope, but I believe this tough chapter is just that: a chapter. I’m ready to move forward, and your support could make all the difference.


Thank you for reading this. It means more than you know.


Bucca
$ 100.00 USD
28 minutes ago

🎶 Country roads take me home 🎶

