Support for the Soler family

My child, Latisha Soler has been sick for months, in need of a liver transplant. She suffered Kidney failure in the midst of waiting for a liver. Thank God, she received a liver last week. She has a long road to recovering. She has 3 kids and no income for several months. I will be her caregiver when she is released from the hospital and I also will have no income coming in.

These funds will be used not only for the care of her children and maintaining her home but any other needs that may arise whether medical and personal. We appreciate in advance any help donated.