Lawyer fees

Goal:
USD $17,600
Raised:
USD $308
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Padgett
I never thought in my wildest dream that i will be asking for help, in the world of today where one sided story can destroy one's life and career especially with the #Metoo movement. I'm facing false accusation of rape and abuse whereas i've the one that has been physically abused on multiple occasions but i was too ashame to seek help or tell people because i'm a man and i'm a soldier(which is what have been used against me.
My abusive girlfriend who had physically and emotionally abused me for years and even threatened to flip the story if i speak out, i finally got the courage to end the relationship in January after 5 years of abuse. To my not so surprised, last month i got visited by the police to inform me i was been accused of rape and physical abuse, i've lost my job which is to serve my country, lost friends and some family because they've told me i'm a monster who rapes women and beat them up too. My life has been turned upside down and i feel like i'm drowning, all my savings is gone due to legal fees, I NEED HELP
I wish you all the best
Life is hard for men
