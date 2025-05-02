Support My Web3 Development Journey

Hi, I’m a 22-year-old from France with a big dream: to become a Web3 developer and work in the United States, building the decentralized technologies of tomorrow.





Since I discovered blockchain and the world of Web3, I’ve been passionate about its potential to revolutionize how we connect, build, and share value across the internet. I’ve decided to dedicate myself fully to this field — but I’m starting with limited means.





I come from a modest background, and while I’m 100% committed to learning and growing, I currently don’t have the equipment I need to study and build properly. A good laptop is essential for coding, running blockchain nodes, smart contract development, and contributing to open-source projects — all critical steps on my journey.





I’m not asking for much — just the tools to build my future with hard work and dedication. Your support will go directly toward buying a laptop and necessary resources so I can learn, create, and eventually bring value to the Web3 community.





My goal is to master blockchain development, contribute to real projects, and one day move to the U.S. to join a company or startup that’s shaping the future of the decentralized web.





Every donation, no matter how small, brings me closer to making that dream a reality.





Thank you for believing in young people with big goals.