Fund My Family's Transport Needs

Goal:
ZAR R14,000
Raised:
ZAR R500
Campaign funds will be received by Fern Amber LaHoud
Life doesn’t always give us time to catch our breath.
Right now, I’m doing my best to hold things together as a single parent, navigating a divorce and managing a home on one income. But with our only family vehicle out of commission and unexpected vet bills after the loss of two beloved cats, I’ve hit a wall.
My kids rely on that car to get to school. I rely on it to keep our daily lives functioning. Promised help from my ex fell through, and with my work hours reduced, there just isn’t a safety net left.
I wouldn’t be asking if I had another option—but today, I need a hand. Not forever, just to get us through this rough patch.
To show my gratitude, I’m offering a personalized two-page astrology report for every donation received—no matter the amount. If you’d like yours, simply email me at echolahoud@gmail.com within 72 hours of donating, and I’ll send your custom reading straight to your inbox.
Your support—whether it's a contribution or simply sharing this page—means the world to me and my family.
Thank you for being here.
#SupportFamBus
#SingleMom #HelpAFamily #CommunitySupport #LifeUnexpected #DonateIfYouCan #EveryDollarCounts #ActsOfKindness #SmallHelpBigImpact #MakeADifference #YouCanHelp
Life it is tough now here, we are all brothers and sisters.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.