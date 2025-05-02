Fund My Family's Transport Needs

Life doesn’t always give us time to catch our breath.

Right now, I’m doing my best to hold things together as a single parent, navigating a divorce and managing a home on one income. But with our only family vehicle out of commission and unexpected vet bills after the loss of two beloved cats, I’ve hit a wall.



My kids rely on that car to get to school. I rely on it to keep our daily lives functioning. Promised help from my ex fell through, and with my work hours reduced, there just isn’t a safety net left.



I wouldn’t be asking if I had another option—but today, I need a hand. Not forever, just to get us through this rough patch.



To show my gratitude, I’m offering a personalized two-page astrology report for every donation received—no matter the amount. If you’d like yours, simply email me at echolahoud@gmail.com within 72 hours of donating, and I’ll send your custom reading straight to your inbox.



Your support—whether it's a contribution or simply sharing this page—means the world to me and my family.



Thank you for being here.



#SupportFamBus

