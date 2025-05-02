Dustin & Josh mission trip

Dustin & Joshua are fundraising to go with the Dominican Republic Mission Team! They went last year on their first mission with DRMT. They were able to do it largely on behalf of the generosity of friends, family and anonymous donors. And we appreciate your support!!

That experience made a lasting and meaningful impact on them. Their desire is to go back to serve the people in the Bateys of La Romana through building projects, food distribution, evangelism and whatever needs they can meet.

We appreciate any and all contributions you can make to help cover the cost of the trip this year. They will be going from July 11 - 18. Thank you and God Bless!!

