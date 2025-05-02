Recovery from Juror Scam

On May 1, 2025, I was the victim of a convincing juror scam claiming outstanding fines despite never receiving a jury summons and despite due process being ignored. A grand total of $6750 was lost over the course of the scam, with the "fines" increasing steadily every hour I was on the phone. As I was both exhausted and on am on the Autism Spectrum, I didn't question it until it was too late.

As the loss was done due to being misled into withdrawing the funds myself rather than someone else getting my account, FDIC will not cover the lost funds. Therefore, I have decided to ask anybody who can pitch in to a US citizen who is down on his luck. Under the assumption that donation doesn't close on it's own, any excess will go to help local nonprofits in the State of Arizona.