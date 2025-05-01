Jim's Root Cause Metabolic Mastery Cancer Program

Hello Friends and Family.

It has been about three- and one-half years since I pulled out of Stage 3 Multiple Myeloma cancer and entered VGPR (Very good partial remission). I am so grateful for all the love, prayers and financial support I received at the time, and continue to receive. At that time in early 2021 I was in the hospital and my holistic doctor Peter Hinderberger MD recommended I go ahead with the traditional cancer therapy called RVD which included oral medications and a subcutaneous injection of velcade which is a form of chemotherapy. I needed to get the cancer reduced down to non-life-threatening levels at any cost of side effect which is a given with pharmaceuticals. RVd or VRd was given to alleviate myeloma symptoms and slow the progression of multiple myeloma, not to cure this disease. After treatment, patients who respond to RVd typically are either monitored, continue on to maintenance therapy, or proceed to bone marrow transplant. After leaving the hospital I combined the RVD with regular intravenous and at home subcutaneous injections with a natural cancer attacking and immune system booster called Mistletoe with Dr. H. I was only able to do that with your help through financial support on my Go Fund Me page as the mistletoe therapy costs ran about $1900 per month and was not covered by insurance. When I reached VGPR in the fall of 2021 I decided not to do the heavy-duty chemo followed by the bone marrow transplant as the risk/reward factor did not balance well at all. I also decided not to take the recommended oral pharmaceuticals as they don’t cure anything, but rather just manage the progression of the disease. So, for the past 3.5 years I have kept myself in VGPR by educating myself and implementing several alternative cancer treatments. Included in this list is an extensive supplement program, a short time implementing the full SQ1 Program, Fenbendazole, Ivermectin, Laetrile, Chlorine Dioxide, Zeolite and Infra-red sauna treatments. I was throwing it off the wall and it was sticking, but I have not fully alleviated the cancer into full remission. Along the way, because Multiple myeloma attacks the bone marrow, I developed severe Osteoporosis and have had a dozen compression fractures in my back that were treated by Kyphoplasty procedures.

Recently I was introduced to Jennifer Bull who runs the Root Cause Metabolic Cancer Center in the Wow Wellness Center located in Timonium.

https://www.wowwellnesscenter.com/

Jennifer Bull is the Lead Functional Medicine Nurse Practitioner at Root Cause Metabolic Cancer Center, where she blends her expertise with a deep passion for integrative oncology. Her journey began in hospital settings, including her pivotal role on the surgical oncology team at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

My goal is to enter into full remission, alleviate osteoporosis and also alleviate Pseudomonas and Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) which has settled in my lungs due to the restricted functional space in which my lungs operate due to the multiple compression fractures in my spine. Surprisingly her program costs are no where near as expensive as some of the other alternative functional medicine clinics I have been in contact with such as the Burzynski Clinic in Texas. Not surprisingly, with the exception of some of the lab tests, insurance as we know it presently, will not cover any of the consultations and in house treatments.

I estimate that the maximum out of pocket costs will run around $4500 for the one year “Thrive” program. It would be a great benefit to Linda and I to have Jennifer managing my care in this way. Her extensive background and education in oncology, pharmaceuticals, functional and integrative medicines would be such a blessing in relieving myself from the “throw it off the wall” approach that has kept me in VGPR, but consumes so much time, effort and maybe unnecessary expense. This would allow me to be much more efficient in my approach by being under the guided care of a medical professional who studies this daily and partners with several other practices and treatment centers.

Any financial support would be such a blessing and all spiritual support in prayer is priceless. If you have any questions and have my phone number please give me a call. If you don’t have my phone number please send me a message via Messenger. Either way, I will get back to you promptly. I am believing in the supernatural healing which is mine in Christ, and also doing all that I can to do in the natural to facilitate the inherent healing power God built into our bodies.

God bless you and thank you for your prayers and support.

Jim and Linda Hurley