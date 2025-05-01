Goal:
ZAR R5,000,000
Raised:
ZAR R300
Campaign funds will be received by alezar swarts
We’re launching a community project aimed at empowering children/youth/women/families through education, skills training and food distribution, With your support, we can bring lasting impact, provide resources, and build a stronger, more resilient community. Every contribution helps us take one step closer to real change
