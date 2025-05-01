Sweet Fleet Bus Fund

We’ve been making music as a tribute to Fleetwood Mac since 2020, when an entire SWFL community really dug what we were doing as young teenagers. We grew our small business from there and started several other sister shows like our ABBA tribute (ABBA Nova), our Woodstock tribute Ladies of Laurel Canyon, and our country rock show Hell On Heels. Every expense up until this point has been footed by myself.

This June, we’ll be making our first national tour up and down the East Coast. Before we embark, some repairs have to be performed on our 1991 Country Coach. It is in need of a retrofitting for 9, as well as some replacement valves, lines & 6 brand new tires, which is a huge blow on a 36ft motorhome. Our lead guitarist/Lindsey Buckingham is working day & night (when not teaching or playing shows) trying to get our tour bus ready. Many of the repairs mentioned are already begun, but getting to the end necessitates a boost.

All funds donated will go towards the many expenses of touring: bus repairs, insurance, new stage equipment, camping/parking costs, groceries and helping to keep our wonderful team of top-notch musicians in a comfortable spot while we go through these growing pains. Any amount is helpful!