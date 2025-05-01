Support for the Collins Family

Hello,

My name is Tammy. I didn’t want to do this but it’s needed. I have a daughter in heart failure and a special needs grandson (her child). I have fallen short to illnesses myself and I’m only able to work part time now. We are in need of help with our house payments until my disability goes through and not sure how long that will be. Those two depend on me. Our house payment is 1,200 month and we are asking for help with that for a few months. Anything you can donate will be a blessing and would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for taking the time to read this and thank you in advance for any help that you can give us to make it through 🙏🙏