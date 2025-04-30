Lost job need help

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Beddia
I lost my job during Helene & can't even get an interview at fast food or grocery store. I'm 58 with a college degree & its humiliating to have to ask for help but I'm desperate. I cant get a loan with no employment & I've gone through my savings & need help getting by. Anything would be greatly appreciated
