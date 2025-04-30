Campaign Image

Lost job need help

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Lisa Beddia

Campaign funds will be received by Lisa Beddia

Lost job need help

I lost my job during Helene & can't even get an interview at fast food or grocery store. I'm 58 with a college degree & its humiliating to have to ask for help but I'm desperate. I cant get a loan with no employment  & I've gone through my savings & need help getting by. Anything would be greatly appreciated 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
50 minutes ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo