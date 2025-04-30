Send Matthew to Camp!

This summer, I have the incredible opportunity to serve at Camp Barakel, which is a Christ-centered camp that ministers to youth ranging from 4th to 12th graders. Though some of these kids are saved, many don’t know Christ. I’ll be working directly with our counselors and campers to help spread the gospel and reach these kids.

This will be my second year at camp. Last year I served as a counselor and absolutely LOVED it! I’m very eager to start at camp again in early June.

Though serving at camp is an amazing experience, it is also a volunteer position which makes finances a consideration. Any financial support is greatly appreciated and will help to cover three months worth of costs such as: Vehicle insurance, Fuel, Supplies, and other bills that will arise.

Every dollar you give helps free me up to focus on serving the Lord and the campers without financial worry. There is no donation too small. Thank you for your support!