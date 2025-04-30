Linda Flynn's cremation fund

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Flynn
Please help my family get the ashes of my younger sister from out of state. We recently had a tragedy occur for our family where my little sister (25) passed away while out of state. All donations will go towards getting my sister's ashes so that she can come home.
Praying for you all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.