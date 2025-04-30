Campaign Image

Linda Flynn's cremation fund

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Brandon Flynn

Campaign funds will be received by Brandon Flynn

Please help my family get the ashes of my younger sister from out of state. We recently had a tragedy occur for our family where my little sister (25) passed away while out of state. All donations will go towards getting my sister's ashes so that she can come home.

Aunt Karen
$ 100.00 USD
8 minutes ago

Praying for you all.

